AN UPPERMILL firm is celebrating the appointment of a new staff member, who will add to its expertise.

Craig McGuinness begins at M & C Risk Solutions, whose office is on the village’s High Street, on Tuesday, October 1.

The new senior commercial account executive brings in excess of 25 years industry experience and knowledge with him and catering for the needs of clients, both locally and nationally.

Craig, who will be based at M & C’s head office in Uppermill, returns to the fold after a number of years at Crompton Bailey Insurance Brokers in Ashton-Under-Lyne.

The move further enhances the company’s offering and continues to demonstrate the expansion plans that are in situ.

Tony Morris, managing director of M & C Risk Solutions, said: “We’re absolutely delighted about Craig re-joining us.

“His skill set and tenacity will be a huge benefit to our clients and will complement our existing team.

“His appreciation and understanding of, ‘What’s right for the client,’ fits perfectly with the ethos we work by at M & C and we look forward to his contribution to our business.”

Craig can be contacted on 01457 243108 or via craig.mcguinness@mcrisk.co.uk.

