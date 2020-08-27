Greenwoods’ grocery scheme grows throughout lockdown

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED company is proving the prophets of doom wrong after adding several more strings to its bow during the past four months.

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced golf clubs and function venues to close, Greenwoods faced a loss of business as they had contracts to provide food to these venues. But the Diggle firm’s idea of setting up a home delivery service with their produce has taken on a life of its own.

To the point where they plan on continuing with home deliveries even when things get back to ‘normal’. “We want to keep going with it,” said Jess Greenwood, who works with mother Michelle.

“We want to help make shopping local the norm.

“Originally, we were a catering firm and then everything closed down. So primarily, we started doing food deliveries to keep to keep all of our team in a job.

“But we soon realised that there is a huge demand in the area for local produce- everything we sell is from local suppliers.

“At peak, we were doing 200-250 deliveries a week up to a 50-mile radius. We’ve even had people from down south asking if they can order!”

The Groceries by Greenwoods scheme saw a pop up shop set up at Westholme Masonic Hall in Mossley and has recently seen the opening of a new Garden Café.

As well as oven-ready meals being on offer and locally sourced fruit and veg, people can buy meat and fish that comes from the area – including sausages from WH Frost butchers in Chorlton.

Cupboard essentials such as bread, condiments and biscuits are also available, as well as the company’s much-loved home-made pies and desserts.

Groceries by Greenwoods now offers four delivery days – Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and offers next day delivery if you place your order by 4pm.

Jess added: “Current orders have all been from word of mouth, now we’re trying to spread what we’re doing as very few people know that our service exists”.

Jess is now working on taking the business to the next level, including the creation of a website after using only Facebook, e-mail and telephone contact to spread to word and take orders so far.

As well as being committed to local produce, one of the Greenwoods’ main philosophies, is that they can adapt to your needs, not the other way around.

“There are a few veg boxes on the market but most services provide a full box, whereas with us you can create your own box. If someone wants just basic weekly essentials, say a small pie, some potatoes and carrots, then they can get them, as our minimum order is only £10.

“We have one lady who has half a red pepper, half a green one and a third of a cucumber – that shows how we’re a completely customisable service and really do cater for everyone.”

• To see what Greenwoods offers, visit www.facebook.com/GroceriesbyGreenwoods/.

The Garden Café is open Thursday-Saturday from 10am-3pm.

