Walkers grin and beer it for charity

IT may have been a watered-down version this year in boiling temperatures but Saddleworth’s unofficial beer walk still proved a worthwhile day out according to participants.

With funds donated to the Brain Tumour charity to support an 11-year-old Diggle youngster undergoing chemotherapy, co-organiser Angie Brown said the 10-mile pub crawl was a success.

And she defended the decision to go-ahead despite tightening of some local lockdown measures.

“I am climbing Snowdon next month in aid of my niece, so this was a bit of training,” said Angie, one of 14 walkers wearing traditional beer walk attire of fancy dress.

“I know there will be people who might moan but we are not idiots and it was for a good cause.

“Because of guidelines the number of pubs we could go to were halved. And we didn’t pile in randomly.

“They were all contacted around 15 minutes before we got there so we could pre-order pints and sit outside.

“Also, we didn’t carry our usual charity buckets because we knew some people may not want to handle cash or come too close.

“But it was a brilliant day and we had really good feedback from everyone, especially in Uppermill.

“There were no problems, no trouble and we still managed to take some donations.”

The collection of loo rolls, toilets and fry-ups started their walk from outside the Satellite Centre on Wellington Road, Greenfield and finished at the Hanging Gate in Diggle.

To support Angie and other family members raising funds for The Brain Tumour Charity on their Snowdon walk visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-adamson6

