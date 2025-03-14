Grenadier Guards’ band to return to Saddleworth for parade and concert

SADDLEWORTH will once again be marching to the beat of the Grenadier Guards as its regimental band is coming back.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Uppermill as the ensemble parades along the village’s High Street on Friday, April 4.

Following the 1pm showpiece display, it will perform a short free concert, lasting 20-30 minutes, at Uppermill Park.

From there, it will work with the talented young musicians of Saddleworth School and perform a teatime concert at the School at 5.30pm that day.

Visits by the band in 2019 and 2022 have proved immensely popular and a repeat is expected this year.

One of the oldest and most iconic military bands in the world, the Regimental Band of the Grenadier Guards was formed in 1685 at the request of Charles II.

And Garrath Beckwith, curriculum leader of Music at Saddleworth School, cannot wait.

He said: “The ethos of the music department at Saddleworth has always been to forge strong links with outstanding musical organisations and ensembles and to give our talented musicians the very best possible live musical experiences.

“Our very good friends in the Grenadier Guards will be making a welcome return visit to the school to work with our students and also perform a teatime concert at the school.

“It is another wonderful opportunity to see this phenomenal group of musicians under the guidance of their dynamic director of music, Captain Andrew Porter, in our own school community.

“Please come and support live music making in Saddleworth by one of the best military bands in the world – you will not be disappointed.

“Don’t miss an opportunity to see this world class military ensemble perform live in our local community – previous visits have been incredibly well supported by the good folk of Saddleworth, let’s give the band another rousing Saddleworth welcome!

“Please feel free to spread the word with family and friends – the more the merrier! Friday. April 4 – 1pm prompt start – Uppermill High Street.”

Free tickets to the concert at Saddleworth School are available on a first come, first served basis by clicking http://bandofgrenadierguards.eventbrite.co.uk/.

The performance will start at 5.30pm, with doors opening an hour earlier, and will last approximately an hour to allow the band to return to London for their ceremonial duties at Buckingham Palace the following day.

For those unable to attend, the free performance for the Saddleworth community in King George V playing fields will be weather dependent, with updates provided on the day and leading up to it.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

