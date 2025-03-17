New guide to discover hidden gems at local canals and rivers

FEW things in life come for free – but one is exploring the great outdoors and, specifically, scenic canals and rivers.

To help people get the most out of what’s on our doorstep, the Canal & River Trust has put together a guide of places to visit for inspiration.

The guide – which can be downloaded online here – includes maps, information about visitor facilities and free activities for locations across the North West.

An ideal place for a waterside walk, Uppermill is on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, where you can enjoy a 1.5 mile walk along the towpath to Standedge Tunnel; stroll under the Grade II listed railway viaduct; visit Saddleworth Museum, and take a boat trip.

In Tameside, there’s Portland Basin in Ashton-under-Lyne – which is at the junction of the Peak Forest, Ashton and Huddersfield Narrow canals.

Visitors can explore Portland Basin Museum to find out more about the history of the basin; take a stroll along the scenic Peak Forest Canal; look at the traditional narrowboats restored by the Wooden Canal Boat Society; enjoy a picnic by the aqueduct, and take a boat trip.

Just outside the area, the flight of 16 locks at Marple are one of the steepest in Britain and surrounded by countryside and woodland walks. Visitors can watch boats pass through the locks; stroll along the towpath to see Marple Aqueduct and viaduct; discover the legacy of Oldknow – the man who transformed the landscape of Marple and Mellor in the 1800s, and visit the Trust’s welcome hub.

Last year, over 10 million people visited the charity’s 2,000-mile network of canals and rivers to enjoy walking, cycling, running, boat trips, fishing, wildlife spotting, feeding ducks, watching boats go through locks, paddleboarding, visiting a museum, enjoying refreshments, and marvelling at industrial heritage.

“Our canals provide free and low-cost family-friendly days out by the water, and the chance to have some fabulous waterside experiences this Easter,” said Jon Horsfall, the charity’s North West director.

“Even in city centres, people can spot a variety of birds, animals, insects and plants along our canals and rivers. And from locks and bridges, to tunnels and aqueducts, there are hundreds of historic structures to marvel at.

“We want to encourage more people to visit our canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks so they can experience the physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by water, and find out more about the work of our charity to care for the nation’s world-famous historic network.”

