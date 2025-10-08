Saddleworth Rotary Club donation to help Gap Kenya educate young people

A GENEROUS donation of £1,200 from Saddleworth Rotary Club will help boost the work of Gap Kenya to provide education to young people in Mombasa.

Paul and Gayle Woods from Mossley created the Gap Kenya charity in 2011 after a holiday to the country where they saw children lying asleep on the pavements, with nowhere to live, left hungry, ignored, and neglected.

They knew something needed to be done and so set up the charity to help rescue young people from a life of scavenging on the rubbish tip.

They have also helped the mothers to escape the tip by offering to help them earn money using sewing skills.

Saddleworth Rotary Club has supported Gap Kenya for more than 10 years, helping to fund an education grant so the charity can provide education to young people.

There is regular contact between Paul, Gayle and the Rotary Club, including updates on the progress of the charity and individuals who have benefited from the education grants.

This year, the Club has provided a further £1,200 donation so the charity can continue to build on its work.

Paul and Gayle are now more hands on than ever, spending the vast majority of their time in Mombasa.

Gill Barber, a local trustee to the charity, received the cheque on behalf of the charity from Saddleworth Rotary President Bob Fenton.

She said: “Paul and Gayle are sorry that they cannot be with you this year but the charity and the young people who benefit are very grateful for your continued support.”

Bob added: “The Club has always been impressed by the dedication and commitment shown by Paul and Gayle.

“Members are encouraged to continue the support we offer by the success we see being achieve for these disadvantaged young people.”

For more information about Gap Kenya go to their website at GapKenya.com or follow them on Facebook.