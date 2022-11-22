Saddleworth School achieves hoop dreams in basketball success

SADDLEWORTH School is celebrating sporting success after its Year 9 basketball team was crowned Oldham Schools’ champions.

The team saw off Failsworth Co-Op Academy 8-6 in what is described as a ‘tense’ victory.

It had finished runners up in the group stages, registering five victories over Waterhead Reds, Waterhead Blues, Radclyffe A and B and Crompton House, alongside a heavy 17-4 defeat to hosts Failsworth.

That set up a semi-final encounter against Waterhead Blues, which Saddleworth overcame by a eight-point margin, winning 12-4.

Head of PE at Saddleworth School, Gary Melling, said: “The lads started to grow in confidence and sound execution of their basketball fundamental skills.

“A change of defensive tactics and some sure-fire shooting from Ellis Hayes in the final made for a much closer match.”

But opening up a four-point lead with only one minute remaining enabled the visitors to run the clock down in what was described as ‘a display of assured dribbling and passing.’

Mr Melling added: “At the final whistle, the Saddleworth boys were overjoyed to have performed something of a “smash and grab” victory over the defending champions and with it have Saddleworth’s name etched on the silver trophy for 2022.”

