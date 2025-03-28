How to save money when booking flights and accommodation without compromising cyber security

Travelling the world on a budget is a dream for many, but finding the best deals on flights and accommodation while keeping your personal information secure can feel like a balancing act.

The internet is full of travel websites promising great deals, but lurking behind those tempting offers are security threats like fake booking sites or even data tracking.

Fortunately, you can still score amazing travel bargains without compromising your online safety…

The Best Ways to Find Cheap Flights and Accommodation

One of the most effective ways to find cheap flights and accommodation is to use price comparison websites. Sites like Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Kayak allow you to compare prices from different airlines and booking platforms in one place. This not only saves time but also helps you spot the best deals.

Timing your bookings right is also crucial. Flights tend to be cheaper if you book in advance, typically between 6 to 8 weeks before departure. For accommodation, flexible dates can make a significant difference. Weekday stays often cost less than weekends, and if you’re willing to travel off-season, you can score better prices.

Avoiding Scams and Fraudulent Booking Websites

Unfortunately, there are a lot of scams hiding behind travel deals that seem too good to be true. Some websites might offer rock-bottom prices, only to disappear once your payment goes through, or worse, steal your personal information. To avoid falling for these scams, always book through well-known and reputable websites. Stick to brands you know and trust or sites with positive reviews, that were recommended to you.

Before you book, double-check that the website uses a secure connection. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL or a padlock icon next to it. These symbols indicate that the site encrypts your data, making it much harder for hackers to intercept. And when in doubt, do a quick search for the website’s name combined with terms like “reviews” or “scams.”

Another red flag is when a site asks for too much personal information upfront. Be especially cautious of sites that request excessive data like your Social Security number or non-essential details.

Protecting Your Data While Booking Online

When booking online, protecting your data should be your top priority. Always opt for secure payment methods such as credit cards or trusted payment platforms like PayPal. These methods offer fraud protection, and you won’t be held liable if your payment information is compromised.

Avoid making transactions over public Wi-Fi, as these networks are often unencrypted and vulnerable to hacking. If you must use public Wi-Fi, consider using a free VPN chrome extension (Virtual Private Network) to secure your internet connection. By encrypting your data, a VPN ensures that your personal information remains private, even on unsecured networks.

Additionally, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on your booking accounts whenever possible. This extra layer of security makes it much harder for someone to gain unauthorized access, even if they manage to steal your password.

Finding great travel deals is within reach, even on a budget. With the right strategies, you can save money on flights and accommodation without sacrificing your online security.

