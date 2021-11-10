Help Light Up Denshaw

DENSHAW is calling on the community to help raise £1,000 so the village can shine brightly again this Christmas.

Light Up Denshaw is hoping for support to pay for the Christmas tree, the continued upkeep of the lights display, and switch-on event.

They said: “Friends and residents have been really generous over the past few years and we can only afford to keep lighting up Denshaw at Christmas if we continue to raise money.

“Thank you for supporting this great event and helping to make Denshaw look amazing once again this Christmas.”

This year’s switch-on will take place on Sunday, December 5. Festivities start at 5pm outside the Oddfellows on Huddersfield Road, including a performance from Delph Band and a visit from Father Christmas. The switch-on will be at 6pm.

To support Light Up Denshaw, you can donate online: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/light-up-denshaw

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

