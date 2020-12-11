Sell-out Santa Dash raises vital funds for foodbank

A SELL-OUT Santa Dash brought festive cheer to Saddleworth as well as raising more than £2,000 and counting for Oldham Foodbank.

Saddleworth Round Table was determined its popular fundraiser would still go ahead for its sixth year in some form, despite the pandemic – so it made the event virtual.

A total of 500 participants signed up online and plotted their own 2k or 5k routes around the streets and hills of Saddleworth, dressed in bright red Santa suits for the occasion.

More than £2,000 and counting has been raised for Oldham Foodbank, which provides emergency food supplies to people in crisis but relies on donations and volunteering.

John Arthurs, chairman of Saddleworth Round Table, said: “People have really got into the spirit of the virtual Santa Dash and we have had pictures of people all over Saddleworth and further afield doing their own routes.

“All money raised is going to Oldham Foodbank, which has seen a massive increase in the number of people relying on it during the pandemic.”

John as well as other members of Saddleworth Round Table were among the participants.

He added: “We chose to support OIdham Foodbank as one of our members volunteers for them and he has seen the rise in the need of the service during these unusual times.”

Saddleworth Round Table has already supported Oldham Foodbank this year by collecting donations at three drop-off events in Greenfield.

Its other regular fundraising events, including a Bangers and Laughs Comedy Night in January and Band in the Barn next May have not yet been confirmed.

Oldham Foodbank donates emergency food supplies to people in crisis. Find out more on their website: oldham.foodbank.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Print

