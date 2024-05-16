Helping the community paramount for Saddleworth’s M&C Risk Solutions

A LOCAL company in Saddleworth is making a significant impact not just in the insurance broking industry but also within its community.

This ethos is central to M & C Risk Solutions, which continues to expand its reach.

Specialising in the provision of insurance and risk management solutions for both corporate and commercial clients, the company’s commitment to community involvement stands out. This commitment contrasts with its professional endeavours, which involves the safeguarding of their clients’ assets and liabilities.

One example of this is when the company covered the cost of the installation of a defibrillator on behalf of Saddleworth 3D’s AFC on the site of the former Counthill School which exemplifies the tangible benefits they bring to the community.

Tony and Sarah Morris, the driving forces behind M & C Risk Solutions, emphasize the importance of giving back. They actively support local sports teams, charities, and community initiatives, believing that business success should translate into local support.

Tony, who also coaches at Saddleworth 3Ds, stresses the responsibility of businesses to contribute to their communities:

‘I feel it is an obligation to share the success of the business with our local community clubs, groups and charities and this is integral to our own internal corporate social responsibility programme’.

‘We remain the headline sponsor of the Wellifest Festival and we are patrons of both Mahdlo and Oldham Athletic Community Trust. We provide much needed sponsorship to Saddleworth 3D’s AFC, Mossley AFC, Delph & Dobcross CC, Waterhead RLFC and Oldham St Anne’s RLFC to name but a few’.

The motivation to assist the community and people less fortunate is deeply personal for the Morris family. Tony and Sarah have a daughter who has an autism diagnosis. This personal connection has heightened their awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. They aim to create a more inclusive community, recognizing the need for support beyond childhood and into adulthood.

Sarah says ‘This is why it is hugely important for facilities such as Mahdlo to be supported as much as possible to ensure they are able to continue providing their unbelievable service for many years to come not just for our daughter Lottie but for all the individuals and families that require their assistance’.

M & C’s employees all hail from the Saddleworth, Oldham and Tameside region and they also cater for the insurances for a vast array of clients in those communities as well as nationwide. The business relocated to a new office on the High Street in Uppermill in April 2023, however following continued growth they are already having to conduct an office refit to make room for the ever-expanding team.

For more information about the services M & C Risk Solutions provide visit: https://mcrisk.co.uk/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

