Saddleworth braces for Whit Friday festivities: traffic restrictions list

BANDS from up and down the country – and even abroad – will march the streets of Saddleworth once more for the Whit Friday Band Contests and Whit Friday walks.

The event takes place annually attracting thousands of music lovers and spectators

On Friday, May 24 streets will be filled with church congregations as they join Whit Walks in the morning before enjoying the ‘Greatest Free show on Earth’ from 4pm as the brass band contests commence.

But be prepared as many road closures will come into play to ensure events run smoothly and safely!

Uppermill High Street will be closed intermittently from 9am until around 1.30pm for the Whit Walks.

It will close again to through traffic for the Band Contest from 3.30pm until midnight.

A diversion is in place via Bridge Street, Rush Hill Road, Grove Road, Station Road, Smithy Lane and New Street.

Uppermill Museum and St Mary’s Gate car park will be closed from midnight on Thursday, May 23 until midnight Friday May 24.

Oldham Council has placed a number traffic orders across Saddleworth between the hours of 8am and midnight on Friday, May 24.

Here is the full list where parking/waiting restrictions apply:

Delph

Millgate & The Sound –both sides from its junction with Huddersfield Road to its junction with Grains Road

Holland Close, Delph – both sides from Gartside Street to its cul de sac end

Gartside Street, Delph – both sides from its junction with King Street to Holland Close

King Street, Delph – both sides from its junction with Grains Road to High Street

High Street, Delph – both sides from King Street to its junction with Denshaw Road

Delph Lane, Delph – north side from its junction with Denshaw Road to its junction with Huddersfield Road

Delph Lane, Delph – south side from its junction with Denshaw Road to its junction with Palinwood Road

Delph Lane, Delph – south side from its junction with Sandbed Lane to its junction with Huddersfield Road

Sandbed Lane, Delph – both sides from its junction with Delph Lane to its junction with Huddersfield Road

Denshaw Road, Delph – both sides. On the south side from its junction with High Street to a point 180 metres north west of its junction with Pingle Lane and on the north side from its junction with High Street to its junction with Lodge Lane

Stoneswood Road from its junction with Grains Road to its junction with Knott Hill Lane

Denshaw

Huddersfield Road, Denshaw – both sides from its junction with Oldham Road to its junction with Range Lane

Delph Road, Denshaw – both sides from its junction with Huddersfield Road to its junction with Range Lane

Oldham Road, Denshaw – both sides on the east side from its junction with Huddersfield Road for a distance of 325 metres in a south westerly direction and on the west side from its junction with Rochdale Road up to the former Black Horse public house car park entrance and on the west side from 16 Oldham Road up to the Printers Arms car park entrance

Ripponden Road, Denshaw – both sides from its junction with Huddersfield Road to its junction with Dumfries Avenue

Rochdale Road, Denshaw – both sides from its junction with Oldham Road to a point 25 metres north west of its junction with Lichfield Close

Range Lane, Denshaw – both sides from its junction with Huddersfield Road to its junction with Delph Road

Diggle

Sam Road – south side from Sam Road Car Park entrance to its junction with Huddersfield Road

Sam Road – north side from its junction with Heather Way to its junction with Huddersfield Road

Sunfield Lane – both sides

Huddersfield Road – both sides from its junction with Huddersfield Road to its junction with Sunfield Estate and from its junction with Sam Road to its junction with Carr Lane

Huddersfield Road – west side from its junction with Sam Road to a point opposite the pedestrian entrance to Diggle Fields to the junction with Dorset Avenue

Huddersfield Road – east side from its junction with Sam Road to a point 39 metres southwest of its junction with the un-named access to the former Shaw’s Pallets premises

Huddersfield Road – west side from its junction with Ambrose Crescent to its junction with Standedge Road

Huddersfield Road – east side from its junction with Wool Road for a distance of 110 metres in a northeasterly direction

Huddersfield Road – east side from a point 250 metres northeast of its junction with Standedge Road for a distance of 60 metres in a northeasterly direction

Station Road – both sides from its junction with Harrop Court Road for a distance of 15 metres in a southwesterly direction

Station Road – both sides from its junction with Harrop Court Road for a distance of 10 metres in a southeasterly direction

Station Road – southwest side from its junction with Lee Side for distance of 10 metres in a northwesterly direction

Lee Side – northwest side from its junction with Station Road for a distance of 10 metres in a northeasterly direction

Dobcross

Sugar Lane, Dobcross – north side from The Square to its junction with Wool Road

Sugar Lane, Dobcross – south side from The Square to a point 60 metres east of its junction with Nicker Brow

The Square, Dobcross – all sides

Platt Lane, Dobcross – north side from its junction with The Square to its junction with Crib Fold

Platt Lane, Dobcross – south side from its junction with The Square to a point 20 metres west of its junction with Crib Lane

Woods Lane, Dobcross – both sides from its junction with Dobcross New Road to The Square

Church Fields, Dobcross – both sides from its junction with Woods Lane to its junction with The Square

Dobcross New Road, Dobcross – both sides from its junction with Wool Road to its junction with Woods Lane

Sandy Lane – both sides from its junction with Platt Lane and The Square to its junction with Briarfield Road

Wool Road turning circle Dobcross – both sides for its whole length

Greenfield

Well-i-hole Road, Greenfield – both sides from its junction with Oaklands Road for a distance of 60 metres in a southerly direction

Shaw Hall Bank Road, Greenfield – both sides, on the south side from its junction with Oldham Road to its junction with Oaklands Road and on the north side from its junction with Oaklands Road for a distance of 65 metres in a north easterly direction

Chew Valley Road, Greenfield – both sides from its junction with Wellington Road to its junction with Berry Brow

Kinders Lane, Greenfield – both sides from its junction with Chew Valley Road to a point 20 metres north of its junction with Boarshurst Lane

Boarshurst Lane, Greenfield – both sides from its junction with Kinders Lane for a distance of 20 metres in an easterly direction

Oaklands Road, Greenfield – east side from its junction with Oldham Road to its junction with Shaw Hall Bank Road

Oaklands Road, Greenfield – west side from its junction Shaw Hall Bank Road for a distance of 100 metres in a generally northerly direction

Church Road, Greenfield – both sides from its junction with Oaklands Road for a distance of 40 metres in a south westerly direction

Croft Edge, Greenfield – both sides from its junction with Greenbridge Lane for a distance of 25 metres in a south westerly direction

Grotton

Both sides of Oldham Road, Grotton from its junction with Grotton Hollow to its junction with Mildred Avenue and on both sides of Station Road, Grotton from its junction with Oldham Road to its cul de sac end and in the ‘buses only’ lane on both sides for its entire length from Station Road to Oldham Road and on both sides of Mildred Avenue for its full length.

Lees

Acorn Street, Lees – both sides from its junction with St John Street to its junction with Mellor Street

Mellor Street, Lees – both sides from its junction with Elliot Street to its junction with Acorn Street

Taylor Street, Lees – north side from its junction with New Street to its junction with Mellor Street

New Street, Lees – both sides from its junction with High Street to its junction with Taylor Street

Thomas Street, Lees – both sides from its junction with High Street to its junction with Wild Street

Athens Way, Lees – both sides from its junction with Mellor Street for a distance of 40 metres in a north westerly direction

St John Street Lees – south east side from its junction with Victoria Street for a distance of 15 metres in a north easterly direction

Lydgate

Stockport Road, Lydgate – both sides from its junction with Oldham Road for a distance of 180 metres in a southerly direction

Burnedge Lane, Lydgate – both sides from its junction with Platting Road for a distance of 20 metres in a north-easterly direction

Platting Road ,Lydgate – east side from its junction with Oldham Road to its junction with Burnedge Lane

Oldham Road, Lydgate and Grasscroft – both sides from a point 40 metres northwest of its junction with Platting Road for a distance of 160 metres in a generally north westerly direction (ending at street lamp no 49) and on the south side from a point 70 metres east of its junction with North View Close to a point 45 metres west of its junction with Beechfield

Platting Road, Lydgate – west side from its junction with Oldham Road to a point 35 metres north of its junction with Carr Lea

Scouthead and Austerlands

Huddersfield Road A62, Scouthead – southwest bound from a point 55 metres east of its eastern junction with Heywood Avenue to its junction with Upper Turf Lane & Lower Turf Lane. The alternative route is Lower Turf Lane and Heywood Lane

Lower Turf Lane, Scouthead – northbound from its junction with Huddersfield Road to its junction with Heywood Lane. The alternative route is Heywood Lane and Huddersfield Road

Uppermill

Church Lane Uppermill on the east side from its junction with Church Road to the Church and also along the frontage of the Church

Un-named highway situated opposite the junction with Smithy Lane leading towards King George V Playing Fields Car Park – both sides from its junction with High Street to King George V Playing Fields

New Street Uppermill – south side from its junction with High Street to its junction with Church Road

Church Road Uppermill – south side from its junction with New Street to its junction with Brook Avenue

Wade Row Uppermill – both sides from its junction with High Street to its cul de sac end

