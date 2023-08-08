Historic station house set to disappear for new houses

A MUCH-LOVED former station house is set to disappear after outline planning permission was granted to demolish it and replace it with four properties.

What was known as Friezland Station, on Station Lane in Greenfield, has been targeted for development.

And after Oldham Council gave the outline scheme the green light, a detailed application is expected to follow.

However, people objecting to the development feel it should have been listed.

Members of the public stated: “I have always noticed the old Station House, and thought how beautiful it was, and what a rare example, in this area, of that particular style of architecture.

“It’s dismaying to think that it has been marked for destruction.

“Station House is part of Greenfield’s history. It should have had a protection order placed on it as other properties in the area have had to stop developers touching them.

“The four new houses proposed are not within keeping of the area and definitely will not be within the affordable bracket.

“Station House is not currently a listed building, but this is an egregious omission. Apart from its historical significance as the former Friezland station, it is one of the most beautiful buildings in the vicinity, and exactly the kind of larger home which is much sought after and needed in the area.

“It would be a shameful waste of resources to demolish this splendid house and replace it with four cramped dwellings, the style of which is very urban and out of place in the rural setting.”

Documents for the application, compiled by agent Mark Jones, state: “The development results in the demolition of a house that is in a poor condition with four family houses with reasonable gardens and off street parking.

“The house itself suffers from structural issues and is in a poor state of repair having not been lived in for many years.

“The house will be two-and-a-half storey, including a small front dormer extension in the roof and will provide three-bedroomed accommodation.

“It will help promote the delivery of aspirational ‘high value’ housing which meets the council’s regeneration objectives.

“It will retain people to Oldham and attract other people from outside the borough and help make Oldham and address of choice.”

Friezland Station opened on July 1, 1886 and was on the Micklehurst Loop line but closed to passengers on January 1, 1917 before shutting completely on February 27, 1965.

The two platforms and connected footbridge, which were to the rear of the building, have been removed.

When eventually put in place, if full planning permission is granted by Oldham Council, the development including the upgrade of the bridleway and a highway improvement will have been carried out at the junction of Station Lane and Manchester Road.

But when allowing outline permission, the authority said no development, including demolition, can take place until a report concerning the use of the site by bats is approved.

Oldham Council’s planning committee will approve or refuse permission for a full planning application.

