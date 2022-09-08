HM Queen Elizabeth II has died

HER MAJESTY Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Place has announced.

The now King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will remain at Balmoral in Scotland tonight (Thursday, September 8) before returning to London tomorrow.

Members of the Royal Family, including all four of her children, gathered after concerns over the 96-year-old’s health grew.

A statement earlier in the day said Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision.

And at just after 6.30pm, it was confirmed the monarch, who had been on the throne for 70 years, had passed away.

A simple statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

King Charles later added: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

