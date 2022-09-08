Prime Minister pays tribute to The Queen

NEW Prime Minister Liz Truss has given thanks for Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service while on the throne, saying she leaves a ‘great legacy.’

The Conservative Party leader was officially installed in the top political job in one of the Monarch’s last formal duties.

And after news of her passing was confirmed, the new woman at 10 Downing Street said: “We’re all devastated by the news.

“The death of Her Majesty The Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.

“We’re now a modern, thriving, dynamic nation. She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure.

“It’s a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II will leave a great legacy.”

The Prime Minister, less than a week into her reign, also dedicated herself to serve the new monarch, the man now known as King Charles III.

Outside number 10, she added: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.

“With the King’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother and as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him.

“We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long.

“And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country exactly as Her Majesty would have wished.

“By saying the words, ‘God save the King.’”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

