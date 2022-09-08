Join the Saddleworth Floral Art Society

THERE are colourful and creative demonstrations in store with Saddleworth Floral Art Society.

The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Friezland Church Hall at 7.30pm. On September 13, the speaker is Wendy Graveston from Burnley and her flower arrangements will be based on the Eurovision song contest.

Then on October 11 is Carol Wickham from Barnsley and her arrangements will be based on musicals throughout the years.

New members always welcome. For more information, call Chair Judith Allen on 0161 633 1369.

