HOLE lot of trouble! Grotton road has gone to pot say locals

A GROTTON road could lay claim to being one of the most pothole-littered in Saddleworth.

Yet it might be 2022 at least before Thornley Lane is re-surfaced much to the dismay of residents and campaigners.

Mark Kenyon says there are nearly 40 potholes in a half-mile stretch of carriageway, many of which are potential “hazards” to pedestrians and cyclists.

Locals have expressed frustration at the deterioration of Thornley Lane while Mr Kenyon added: “I decided to survey the entire road rather than just report one pothole.

“I was expecting to find a fair few but finding nearly 40 in a half-mile is astounding.

“Oldham’s Highways Department told us they were only able to repair the holes individually and can’t even consider the road for resurfacing until next year, with the very earliest it could be resurfaced being 2022.

“It’s frustrating as we’re continually responding to concerns about potholes on Thornley Lane,” added the Liberal Democrat candidate for Saddleworth West and Lees.

“There is hardly any good road left in some places. What is left is a patchwork of potholes and failing repairs.

“Potholes don’t just cause burst tyres, they’re a hazard to pedestrians and cyclists and can also result in vehicle collisions – all of which are liabilities our council can ill-afford.”

One resident added: “It is disappointing from the council as they appear unwilling to accept the volume of traffic using Thornley Lane as a rat-run. There are poor repairs which are not lasting very long.” Another said: “If the council had done the work properly in the past on Thornley Lane and Under Lane, there wouldn’t be need to complain.

A third added: “The road surface at the top of Thornley Lane is sinking only a few weeks after a hole was filled in. It was not done properly.”

And a fourth said: “The council fails to recognise the speeds and volume of traffic from Mossley to Grotton.

“A recent survey was flawed in timing due to Covid and sensors were positioned without asking residents where issues were.

“Residents are disturbed by HGVs from the early hours and which are ripping lumps out of the highway.”

Oldham Council was contacted for a comment but had not replied at the time of going to press.

