Holiday let plan for former Saddleworth pub

PART OF a much-loved former Saddleworth pub’s site will be turned into holiday let accommodation if planning permission is granted.

An application has been lodged to convert double garage attached to what was the Floating Light, on Huddersfield Road in Diggle, into a two-bedroomed apartment.

The sleeping accommodation will be on the ground floor, with an open plan kitchen/diner on the first.

A front and rear dormer are proposed with a raised deck area to the side and car parking to the front.

However, applicants the Hurren family – who will incorporate parking spaces into the current layout – say cars will use the entrance and exit point on to the main A62 road that is currently used for the adjoining home.

And documents submitted to Oldham Council insist any development would not be too big – they also say it would be ‘much needed and welcomed.’

They state: “The proposed dormer extensions, external changes and raised terrace to the side would be a proportionate addition to the former public house, even when taking into account the existing double garage extension.

“In terms of openness, the re-use of existing garden curtilage for additional parking would result in limited impact on the openness of the Green Belt.

“From short and long distant views there will be a neutral impact on the openness of the Green Belt.

“The applicant is of the opinion that the development would not be inappropriate development in the Green Belt.”

Hopes of the go ahead being given have been boosted after Oldham Council’s highways officer Wendy Moorhouse said: “I do not wish to restrict the granting of planning permission.”

And any fears the scheme would add to pressure already on services around it has been eased as documents add: “Somebody using it as a holiday let does not need to have access to local services when compared to a full time resident.

“By restricting its use to holiday let only would allow it to be used as a much needed and welcomed tourist based facility within the Green Belt and close to important footpath routes without causing harm to the council’s sustainability objectives.

“The proposal does not result in any overlooking of the neighbour’s property and there is sufficient shared car parking and access to serve both properties.

“The raised deck to the side is discretely located and screened from the neighbouring house to not cause any harm to amenity.

“The existing garage benefits from having a steeply pitched roof that allows living space to be accommodated in the roof space. To the front, the roof will have a dormer extension to take advantage of amazing views down the valley.

“While the changes are contemporary additions they will cause no visual harm and will result in an innovative form of development.

“The dormer extension and raised decking does not result in a disproportionate addition to the garage building and its uses causes limited harm to the openness of the Green Belt or character of the area.

“Holiday let uses attract tourists and people wishing to visit the Saddleworth area and have been positively encouraged elsewhere within the area. The Oldham Way, Pennine Way and the Pennine Bridleway National Trail are in close proximity to the site and as is the Peak District National Park.

“People staying within the holiday let will be able to enjoy the area’s beautiful countryside and outdoor activities such as exploring the open moorland.

“The holiday let causes limited impact to the neighbouring property or visual amenity of the wider area, but brings about important tourist accommodation to Saddleworth and the neighbouring National Park.”

The Floating Light, opened by Blackburn-based brewery Thwaites in 1940, was named after the lights used by navvies to build the Standedge Canal Tunnel below the moors.

It served its last pint in 1998 and was turned into a house at the turn of the century.

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.

