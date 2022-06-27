Home for hedgehogs makes an appeal for new incubator

A HEDGEHOG hospital in Delph is fundraising to provide extra care for their injured and abandoned creatures.

Sue Ashworth has already constructed a purpose-built care centre for her hog visitors at the cost of £8,000.

Now Sue’s niece, Kaitlin Wheeler, has set up a JustGiving page to raise £600 to provide a new incubator at Hog Manor on Delph Lane.

“We only have one at the moment which is currently occupied by a baby who came in when it was just 10-days old,” explained Sue, who worked as an NHS nurse for almost 40 years.

“You can put others in from the same family but not individual hedgehogs.

“So we need another, larger incubator which can be used to look after poorly adult hogs.

“There is an increase of risk to hedgehogs at this time of year due to strimmer injuries and some people still using illegal slug pellets.”

Until opening her care centre Sue looked after her patients in a garden shed but demand for her services led to the need for a larger facility.

“The new place is still in the garden but is insulated and is twice the size,” she explained.

“Where previously I had room for around 25 hogs, I can now accommodate up to 40.”

The incubator costs £600 and at the time of going to press generous donors ensured the appeal had reached a third of its target.

Find out more and contribute: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kaitlin-wheeler

