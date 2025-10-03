Homes plan at former Delph church given go ahead

A PROJECT that would see two homes built next to a Delph church that is set to be converted into apartments has been given the go ahead.

Property developer Oliver Piotrowski, of Pinnacle Holdings, applied to Oldham Council to add the four-bedroomed properties next to the former Delph Independent site, at the corner of Delph Lane and Hill End Road.

That building is likely to be converted into seven flats.

Now a detailed application has been approved, after a number of changes to the outline proposal that was allowed – mainly relating to parking.

It also sees variations in how retaining structures will operate, helping create outdoor space for each property.

One plot now has an integrated parking space and the other now has direct access between the rear of the ground floor and an outdoor ‘garden’ space.

Documents supporting the application state: “Generally, the footprint and the internal layouts have changed to take into account design factors.

“The footprint of the two dwellings as approved is directly adjacent to the footpath along Delph Lane, which has an incline of between 1 in 9 (and 1 in 10.

“It is contended, then, that providing a level access to the dwellings would not be achievable.

“The scheme as proposed, then, seeks to move the building footprint away from the front boundary by approx. 1500mm in order to provide a circulation space which will help to facilitate level access to both dwellings.”

After buying the Delph Independent site after it went up for auction, Pinnacle held conversations with two ward councillors about the best way to proceed with the handling of the site, particularly the graveyard area.

A development team also worked closely with a heritage consultant to ensure renovations are handled sensitively – including the respectful regeneration of the graveyard areas, which date back 150 years.

Speaking about the site, Mr Piotrowski said: “The chapel and its surroundings hold immense historical and sentimental value to the community of Delph.

“Our aim is to honour that heritage by preserving as many of the original features of the chapel as we possibly can and by giving the graveyard the respect and care it deserves.

“We see this project as an opportunity to restore the chapel, creating a vibrant asset that will benefit the village.”

Oldham Council gave this application the go ahead after the latest application to alter the layout slightly to allow car parking on site with a safe and legal entrance/exit from the site.

And a planning report states: “An almost identical scheme remains extant and it is considered the proposed development would provide public benefits to increasing the housing supply in Delph village centre and by also making good of the site that has laid vacant and in poor condition for over 10 years.

“The proposed development follows the same layout as the extant permission, albeit this proposal does not feature any side facing windows other than an ensuite window on either side at second floor.

“Due to the siting of the dwellings within the plot and associated separation distances of properties nearby, the development itself would not cause a significant impact on residential amenity having regard to loss of light, outlook and privacy.”