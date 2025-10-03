Support Mahdlo Youth Zone with spooktacular Halloween Half Marathon

PULL on your running shoes to tackle one of the UK’s toughest half marathons and also raise money to help give young people the opportunities they deserve.

The Oldham Halloween Half take place on Sunday, October 26 and will see hundreds of runners tackle the borough’s legendary 13.1-mile course.

Starting in Oldham town centre, the route climbs into the stunning Saddleworth countryside and through its surrounding villages before returning to the heart of the town.

You can join Mahldo Youth Zone’s team to make sure that every step you take helps their life-changing work with thousands of young people aged eight to 19 (and up to 25 with additional needs) across Oldham.

From sports and arts to mentoring to training, your fundraising will help them to provide a safe space and opportunities for those who need it most.

Elizabeth Kershaw, Events Fundraising Lead at Mahdlo, said: “Every mile you run helps us give Oldham’s young people the opportunities and support they deserve.

“The Halloween Half is tough – but so are the challenges our young people face. So, if you are thinking about tackling Oldham’s Half, get in touch as we can’t wait to support you on your fundraising journey.”

The Mortgage Mill, based in Oldham, are taking on the Halloween Half in aid of Mahdlo Youth Zone.

They said: “Aurelia, Amy and Charlie of The Mortgage Mill will lace up their trainers to take on the Oldham Halloween Half Marathon.

“Covering 13.1 miles of hills and Halloween spirit, the team is running to raise money for Mahdlo Youth Zone, a local charity providing safe spaces and brighter futures for young people in Oldham.

“The Mortgage Mill is proud to support the community in this way, and every donation will help drive life-changing opportunities for children and teenagers.”

To join team Mahdlo visit www.mahdloyz.org/event/halloweenhalf or email events@mahdloyz.org to secure your place.