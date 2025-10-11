The Great Saddleworth Alphabet Quiz – Straight from the Diggle & Delph Donkeys!

Get ready to mind your Ps and Qs — because this month’s quiz is all about the Alphabet! From A to Z, we’ve got questions that will make you spellbound, letterly amazed, and maybe even crossword-eyed.

So grab your pens, limber up those brain cells, and let’s see if you’ve got all the right answers in the right order!

(20 questions – 26 letters, 6 with two words, 14 with one word)

What is the largest city in Switzerland? Who played the title character in the film Barbarella (2)? The nickname of Blackpool FC. There are 3 small bones in the middle ear — Malleus, Stapes, and name the other one. Who lives in the TV programme Bikini Bottom? The first names of the author who wrote The Time Machine (2). Which football club is known as the Toffees? Who is known as The Hotel Inspector (2)? In which fictional town is A Touch of Frost set? Name the holiday camp in Hi-De-Hi. The name of a tie knot of a well-groomed man. Who played Sherlock in the TV series (2)? A journey toward a specific mission or goal. Clint Eastwood’s character in the U.S. series Rawhide (2). The longer of the two long bones in the forearm. Devoid of thought or expression, or not in use. A male who rows in a rowing crew. He played Rodney in Only Fools & Horses. A slow-moving, tree-dwelling Australian marsupial. A city in S.W. Ohio and a female name.

