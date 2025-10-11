The Great Saddleworth Alphabet Quiz – Straight from the Diggle & Delph Donkeys!

Get ready to mind your Ps and Qs — because this month’s quiz is all about the Alphabet! From A to Z, we’ve got questions that will make you spellbound, letterly amazed, and maybe even crossword-eyed.
So grab your pens, limber up those brain cells, and let’s see if you’ve got all the right answers in the right order!
(20 questions – 26 letters, 6 with two words, 14 with one word)
-
What is the largest city in Switzerland?
-
Who played the title character in the film Barbarella (2)?
-
The nickname of Blackpool FC.
-
There are 3 small bones in the middle ear — Malleus, Stapes, and name the other one.
-
Who lives in the TV programme Bikini Bottom?
-
The first names of the author who wrote The Time Machine (2).
-
Which football club is known as the Toffees?
-
Who is known as The Hotel Inspector (2)?
-
In which fictional town is A Touch of Frost set?
-
Name the holiday camp in Hi-De-Hi.
-
The name of a tie knot of a well-groomed man.
-
Who played Sherlock in the TV series (2)?
-
A journey toward a specific mission or goal.
-
Clint Eastwood’s character in the U.S. series Rawhide (2).
-
The longer of the two long bones in the forearm.
-
Devoid of thought or expression, or not in use.
-
A male who rows in a rowing crew.
-
He played Rodney in Only Fools & Horses.
-
A slow-moving, tree-dwelling Australian marsupial.
-
A city in S.W. Ohio and a female name.