Activities to try while visiting Saddleworth this summer

This quaint parish within the Borough of Oldham in Greater Manchester is nestled into the west side of the magnificent Pennine landscape.

It comprises several villages and hamlets and is in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK. It also combines old-fashioned traditional country living with high-class restaurants and shops, making it a popular tourist attraction.

For a small area, there’s a surprisingly vast number of activities to do in Saddleworth, and the parish also hosts an astonishing number of festivals and events. It’s time to share a few insider tips when visiting Saddleworth.

What to do when visiting Saddleworth

With 13 main villages in Saddleworth, there will certainly be no shortage of activities to try when visiting this area. Uppermill, which is the ‘capital’ of Saddleworth, is one of the most popular of the 13 villages, and if you enjoy scenic walks, this is the place to go as you enjoy a canal walk through the village.

Dove Stone Reservoir

Dove Stone Reservoir, known locally as Dove Stones, is a place where the Greenfield countryside meets Saddleworth Moor and the Peak District. The view of the reservoir is breathtaking, combined with a 2.5-mile walk where you get to take in the main Dove Stone Reservoir dam and see the famous tree, which is a sycamore tree often referred to as the Lone Tree. Over the years, it has become a prominent landmark.

Pots and Pans

Pots and Pans is a rock formation situated between Uppermill, Greenfield and Dove Stones. If you squint when looking up the hill, the formations look exactly like pots and pans. Make sure you have your hiking boots on, as the last part of the walk is a little steep, but when you get to the top of the hill, the views are magnificent, allowing you to see all across Manchester on a clear day.

Delph Donkey

This old railway line through Saddleworth has been turned into a bridle path. It got its unusual name from a claim that the first ever trains were pulled by a donkey. Originally, the Delph Donkey had a route from Oldham to Greenfield to finish its journey in Delph. All passenger services ended in 1995, and one of the last passengers on the line before its closure was the Queen Mother, who enjoyed an overnight stop in Saddleworth.

Whit Friday

If you happen to be in Saddleworth between the middle of May and June, you will get to experience Whit Friday, the Friday after Pentecost. Here, all the brass bands from across the UK, along with international bands, compete. These musical showdowns are a breathtaking spectacle, with each band performing twice. It’s a party vibe like no other.

Old Bell Inn

Do not leave without visiting the Old Bell Inn in Delph. From the outside, it looks like a normal village pub, but it has a well-hidden secret within its walls. It’s the proud recipient of a Guinness World Record for its massive Gin Emporium, boasting 1,559 gins. If you feel overwhelmed by the huge selection, ask one of the staff to assist you, as they are all well-versed in gin pairing and will help you find your perfect gin match.

Standedge Tunnel

This is a must-do activity when visiting Saddleworth. The Standedge tunnel is the longest, deepest and highest canal tunnel in the UK. It’s a remarkable feat of 19th-century engineering, running for 3.5 miles between Marsden in West Yorkshire and Diggle in Lancashire.

The stepping stones

Saddleworth boasts two sets of stepping stones, and let’s be honest, no matter what your age, they bring out the child in everybody. The stepping stones are found across the River Tame in close proximity to one another.

The most popular stepping stones, though, are those found between Uppermill Park and the canal towpath. These stepping stones can make a grown man cry as they are somewhat challenging; however, it’s still nice to say I did it.

Grandpa Greene’s Luxury Ice Cream

What’s nicer than a luxurious treat as you take in the sights in Saddleworth? Grandpa Greene’s is an award-winning handmade ice cream and café bar in Diggle, and they use a traditional recipe first developed by Grandpa Greene in the 1920s. The ice cream is made from Saddleworth cream and milk, along with fresh British fruit. Don’t leave without getting a creamy mouthful.

Dobcross, a historical treasure trove

If a picture-perfect village experience is what you seek, look no further than Dobcross; it’s a postcard that comes to life. Dobcross is accessible from Saddleworth, so it can easily be slotted into your day. This treasure trove of history has 58 listed buildings – well, they are more than buildings, they are cottages and farmhouses that have stood the test of time.

Emmaus Charity Shop

For fans of treasure hunting in charity shops, Emmaus in Moseley is the perfect spot. It’s more than a shop – housed in an old mill, it’s a two-story wonderland and warehouse filled with retro furniture, vintage clothing, and quirky gadgets, a haven for those looking for unique finds. Emmaus is also home to 26 people who were once homeless.

Saddleworth Museum

Dive into the rich tapestry of Saddleworth’s history at the Saddleworth Museum and Art Gallery. It’s located alongside the Huddersfield Canal in the village of Uppermill, and brings the past back to life with artefacts and stories that would otherwise have long been forgotten. If you time it right and catch their “Working Days”, you will be able to see the textile machinery at work.

