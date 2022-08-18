The Blue Coat School ‘absolutely delighted’ with A Level results

IT was all smiles at The Blue Coat School as students and their families celebrated some excellent A Level results.

Over a third of all grades achieved by students at the school were awarded at A*/A as exams returned in the traditional format for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headteacher Rob Higgins said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results our young people have achieved and are hugely proud of them all.

“They have faced continuous disruption to their studies over the last two years and the resilience, determination and work ethic they have maintained has been incredible.

“They have also been well supported by their families and staff at Blue Coat and it’s been a real team effort to ensure that they have achieved the grades they have earned and deserve.

“With the disruption to their learning and the changes to how examination grades have been awarded over the last three years, the most important thing this year was to support students so they could access the next steps in their education/careers.

“Over 90 per cent of students have achieved the grades to progress to the destination of their choice and we are supporting those who need some help in securing their next steps.

“Many of our young people will now take up places on the most competitive courses at the most prestigious universities across the country, as well as those who have secured places on sought-after apprenticeships.

“We wish them they very best of luck for the future.”

Six students – Zainab Chowdhury, Luke Clegg, Eleanor Delderfield, Luke Pennystan, Sophie Norman and Mathew Shaw – all achieved A* grades in all of their subjects.

Daisy Cursham (A*, A*, A) and Luke Pennystan (A*, A*, A*) both achieved top grades to secure their places at Oxford University.

Daisy, who lives in Chadderton, has gained a place to read Chemistry at Keble College Oxford and hopes to work in the development and discovery of new medical drug production as her grandad did before her.

Daisy has also gained ABRSM Level 4 Violin Diploma, and is currently enjoying being a member of the Halle Youth Orchestra and attends weekly rehearsals.

All students who were offered places to study medicine, veterinary science, engineering, pharmacy and architecture also achieved the grades they needed to secure places on their courses.

Hannah Diamond, who lives in Diggle, gained a full sporting scholarship at the University of Birmingham to study combined honours in Politics and History.

When not engaging in Political debates and History lectures Hannah has captained the school netball team winning the national finals earlier this year and captained England under 19’s national team and was vice captain of the England under 21’s team.

Patrick McGuinness, of Saddleworth, has secured a degree apprenticeship with Daresbury Laboratory, a scientific research laboratory funded by the government in the UK.

Pat has had a passion for science and engineering all through high school, from winning the Blue Coat Bake off to being part of a young engineers programme who created an automatic sorting system for rubbish in partnership with Innovative technology.

