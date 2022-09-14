Sharon bowls over home players to pull off surprise win

SHARON Hall was a surprise winner of bowls’ Atherton Malone Trophy.

The event, staged by the bowling section at Dobcross Band Club, saw Sharon, who is only an occasional player, eliminate club members on the way to her triumph.

And as club chairman Kevin Lawton said: “Sharon had a remarkable knack of winning which was the envy of everyone.

“Needless to say, she was approached to join one of our teams next year.”

The club staged the competition on a Friday evening as opposed to the normal Sunday afternoon as an experiment.

“It seemed to be appreciated but, although we started in bright sunshine, it got very cold by the time we finished,” Kevin added.

Twenty-two competitors, both seasoned bowlers and novices, started the competition and there were three preliminary rounds before the final eight were confirmed for the quarter finals, semi-finals and final where Sharon beat Keith Mortin 9-5.

The next piece of silverware, the Steward’s Cup, was won by Jane Lucas.

This was a lovely, bright sunny afternoon and, with 18 competitors, they were able to give more playing time during the round robin stages.

In the knockout rounds, they included some interesting matches between spouses but finally it came down to a thrilling match between two Dobcross bowlers, Fred Dellar and Jane Lucas with Jane triumphing 15-9.

The final competition will be the Floodlit Pairs on Friday, September 23.

As the club moves through September, league matches will be coming to an end and thew club can then assess how they did and make tentative plans for 2023.

At the end of the month, the green will be closed, and the autumn/winter maintenance will get underway.

