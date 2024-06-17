Houses at Diggle development go on the market

A SELECTION of houses close to a secondary school in a Saddleworth village, described as ‘eco electric’, have gone on sale.

The eight-acre development – on land either side of the access road to Saddleworth School in Diggle – was approved last year, despite opposition from the area’s councillors.

Among the concerns were highways safety and the impact on the setting of the clock tower on the neighbouring WH Shaw loom works building.

Housebuilder Redrow says its Broadstone Manor development will eventually feature 70 gas-free ‘eco electric’ homes, all built in natural stone, which include air source heat pumps to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor.

A spokesperson said the three, four and five-bedroom properties also offer ‘high levels’ of insulation, energy efficient windows and doors, and ‘a host of options and extras’ including energy efficient appliances and smart home technology.

The homes, located off Huddersfield Road, went on sale on Saturday, June 8, from Redrow’s Bishop Meadows development in Royton.

Redrow says nine one and three-bedroom properties are available with a 20 per cent discount to market value to ‘meet local needs’.

The homebuilder says it is also ‘committed’ to offering local employment and training opportunities, as well as protecting existing trees, hedgerows and waterside habitats next to Diggle Brook.

As part of the planning agreement, Redrow has pledged over £365,000 to improve existing recreation spaces in the village – including replacing the play area equipment at Ward Lane, and adding new adventure play / trim trail equipment and an outdoor gym at Diggle Fields.

According to the housebuilder, Oldham Council will also receive £55,000 to help improve habitats for the long-eared owl, as well as woodland and water habitats within the local area.

