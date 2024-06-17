Sessions provide knowledge of at-home cancer tests

PEOPLE in Oldham living with a learning disability now know how to complete at-home bowel cancer tests and how to check for early signs of the condition.

Group sessions focused on testicular, cervical, breast and bowel cancer.

The latter is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with almost 43,000 people diagnosed every year.

People with learning disabilities are two-and-a-half times more likely to have health problems than the general population, with cancer a leading cause of death.

But they are less likely to recognise the early signs or attend cancer screening appointments.

However, the Oldham community learning disability team sessions – run by Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with the Shared Lives Oldham scheme, part of the MioCare Group – provided a vital understanding.

Marie Roberts, senior learning disability nurse, explained: “We know that people with a learning disability experience significant health inequality, particularly around cancer.

“So, it’s really important we support them to spot the signs the early.

“During the first session, we practised completing an at-home bowel screening test using a chocolate truffle mixture. It was really effective as it demonstrated how easy, quick and simple it is to do.

“Our men’s health session focused how to properly check for signs of testicular cancer.

“The women focused on cervical cancer, breast cancer and the screening processes, to try and take away fear of the unknown.

“We also talked about looking after our general health and wellbeing, and what support is available.”

Both groups gave positive feedback, with attendee Peter stating: “It was very interesting and I learnt a lot about my health. I’m now a lot more confident about what to regularly check for.”­

Cheryl added: “It was great. I learnt things about my body that I didn’t know before.”

Future sessions are planned in the town. People who have a learning disability, or care for someone, can find out more by phoning the team on 0161 770 3770 or emailing pcn-tr.OldhamCLDSreferrals@nhs.net.

The Shared Lives Oldham scheme offers a wide range of care and support to vulnerable adults, young people in transition from children’s services/foster care, older people, and people who have learning disabilities, physical disabilities, and mental health issues.

Find out more by phoning the team on 0161 770 8777 or emailing SharedLivesTeam@oldham.gov.uk.

