Housing Units is crowned Best Furniture Retailer for second time

THE title of Best Furniture Retailer in the UK has been awarded to Housing Units once more by the readers of Interiors Monthly.

From humble beginnings in 1947 as a builders-merchants, selling anything from building materials to washing machines, Housing Units has flourished over the decades and is celebrating 75 years of business. The furnishing retailer, based in Failsworth, is constantly evolving both physically and online, with recent investments including a refurbished bedroom department, a fireplace department and an area devoted to furniture and furnishings for smaller spaces.

Nick Fox CEO commented: “During the last two years we have invested heavily on improving our store and online experience.

“With forced closure for months during the pandemic, a new fireplace department was created and industry-leading furniture and accessories department.



“We also recognised the changing shift in how people furnish their homes, so we filled a gap in the market with a new concept of furniture and furnishings for smaller spaces with a new department called Modern Living.

“Much has changed since our first site opened in 1947 but Housing Units remains a family business that cares and is committed to providing great service, quality, choice and value.

“Home is still very strongly at the heart of what we do, and we are constantly searching to bring our customers ‘The Perfect Everything for the Home’.”

Housing Units, known for its top-hatted doormen, stocks 30,000 high-quality lines across a range of departments in two buildings and prides itself on its unique style of customer service, the quality and value of its goods and the shopping experience it provides.

Find out more at www.housingunits.co.uk

