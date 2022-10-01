Parish Council welcomes new clerk

A YORKSHIRE-BORN mum of two is the new clerk of Saddleworth Parish Council.

Karen Allott, who has lived in Shaw for 33 years, has been appointed successor to Sharon Hibbert who retired earlier this summer.

Karen originally worked as a merchandiser for Littlewoods mail order company.

But it was skills acquired during 16 years working in schools in Oldham and Rochdale that impressed her interviewers rather than an ability to buy men’s and ladies’ wear.

“It is a learning curve but I am enjoying it,” said Karen, who was previously employed as business manager at St Mary’s C of E Primary, Balderstone.

“A lot of the skills I used at schools across administration, HR and facilities are all transferable. I also took minutes at governors’ meetings.

“But it is learning all the protocols associated with the Parish Council that will take more time.”

Happily Karen can call on secretary Hazel Dutton, employed by the Council for more than 25 years, for guidance.

“Hazel is a mind of information and has been a godsend,” confirmed Halifax-born Karen, who has previously worked at Oldham Hulme Kindergarten. “So, I am getting there.”

