Housing Units Unveils Four Stunning Spring Trends

Advertisement feature

HOUSING Units, the North West’s premier home furnishings retailer, is thrilled to announce the launch of four captivating new Spring Trends, bringing fresh inspiration to homes this season.

Alongside this, the much-anticipated Outdoor Living Department opens its doors on March 10, offering customers an elevated shopping experience just in time for the warmer months.

Four New Spring Trends – A Refresh for Every Home

This season, Housing Units introduces four distinct design trends, carefully curated to reflect evolving customer preferences and the latest home interior styles:

Organic Attraction – A serene blend of organic shapes and curves, soft neutral tones and textures to create a sense of serenity and calm throughout the home. Beach Bohemian – Inspired by tranquil coastal escapes, this theme features breezy blues, crisp whites, and weathered wood for a relaxed, airy feel. Bellissimo Segreto – Contemporary Italian style that is effortlessly chic, fusing tradition and modernity with fine craftsmanship and beautifully curated finishes. Contemporary Grandeur – A distinctive blend of luxury and timeless design that gives a sophisticated, curated look that appeals to those seeking both elegance and comfort in their living spaces.

Each trend has been thoughtfully curated to suit a variety of tastes and lifestyles, ensuring that every customer can find something to inspire their home refresh this season.

Introducing the Outdoor Living Department

With outdoor spaces becoming an increasingly integral part of the home, Housing Units is excited to open its Outdoor Living Department. This dedicated space showcases an extensive range of high-quality garden furniture, stylish outdoor décor, and innovative alfresco dining solutions. Customers can explore:

Luxury garden sofas and dining sets

Contemporary fire pits and tabletop heaters

Decorative accessories to enhance outdoor ambiance

Weather-resistant, eco-friendly materials designed for durability and style

“We are delighted to introduce these four stunning Spring Trends, each bringing a unique aesthetic that reflects the way our customers want to live today,” said Nick Fox, CEO at Housing Units. “Additionally, our new Outdoor Living offers an inspiring range of products that transforms outdoor spaces into stylish, functional extensions of the home.”

Experience the New Collections In-Store and Online

The new Spring Trends and Outdoor Living collections are now available in-store at Housing Units and online at www.housingunits.co.uk. Customers are invited to visit and immerse themselves in the beautifully styled displays, with expert staff on hand to provide guidance on creating their dream home.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

