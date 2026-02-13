How Saddleworth siblings’ rivalry can help Warrington in Super League

JOSH Thewlis may have his sights set on becoming a wonder at Warrington, but his ambitions are grown in Grasscroft.

For the Saddleworth rugby league ace has revealed making sure he scores more tries than brother Jake is driving him on.

The siblings begin their bid for Super League glory when the Wolves face St Helens on Friday, February 13.

Josh, who plays either at full back or on the right wing, is an established star but Jake’s progression on the left flank was a highlight in a tough 2025 campaign.

And seeing his younger brother come close to him in the try scoring charts is motivation to get more in 2026.

Josh, who ended with 15 tries while Jake scored 14, said: “That rivalry does help me kick on a bit.

“There was one point where I thought he had me on tries, so I had to clinch that back!

“And the competition’s on for the try scoring again this year.

“I was really proud of Jake last year. It was different playing with my brother, but the family loved it.

“It was a bigger turnout than ever. There were 10 or 12 people every game coming to watch, which was pretty surreal.

“But I’m proud of his development last year, and hopefully he can kick on this year as well.”

Josh Thewlis is expected to form a bug part of Warrington coach Sam Burgess’ plans as they look to get back into Super League’s play-offs.

There is a further Saddleworth connection in the form of Luke Yates, who lives in Diggle, while Shaw-based Marc Sneyd is often at Waterhead ARLFC.

And the 23-year-old hopes to get some licence to show his skills, once consistency is nailed.

Josh added: “Last year was a good season for me personally. Obviously not for the team, but I was enjoying myself. I was enjoying my rugby, I was getting stuck in, keeping busy.

“I think Sam gave me a bit of a free-roaming attack, which helped and as I go on in the year, hopefully I get the licence to go on a bit of roam again and I can show people what I can do.

“It was really disappointing to miss out on the play-offs. We had a few chances to make that play-off as well and we didn’t. The word that comes to mind now is consistency. We weren’t consistent last year.

“We had a lot of up and downs. We’d get up for the big games and then the mid-table clashes, we’d let them slip and let them go.

“The focus this year is just being consistent. It’s just concentration, consistency, getting up for each game, sticking to process, and results will follow.”