Stax of Soul kick off fifth decade of music with Still Groovin’ tour in Delph

LEGENDARY band Stax of Soul will take centre stage in Delph as they kick off their ‘Still Groovin’ Tour.

The nine-piece band will perform at The Millgate Arts Centre on Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28, starting at 7.30pm.

From their Manchester beginnings in 1983 to more than four decades of delivering powerhouse soul, the band keeps the music alive, celebrating the hits, the memories, and the fans who have made it all possible.

Prepare for an electrifying evening as the band brings the greatest soul sounds to life, backed by their signature brass section and unstoppable stage energy.

Stax of Soul delivers timeless classics from Stax, Atlantic, Motown, and Northern Soul, paying tribute to icons such as James Brown and The Blues Brothers.

Last year, their 40th Anniversary Tour was sold out and they are now marking 42 years of musical brilliance and the onset of their fifth decade.

Tickets cost £22.50 (including booking fee) and are available online. Find out more about the band on their website.