Oldham town centre to dazzle with art and performances for Illuminate Light Night

OLDHAM will shine brightly once again as Illuminate Light Night transforms the town centre with dazzling light art, performances and installations.

Everyone is invited to see the town centre in a whole new light as the event returns for its ninth year on Saturday, February 21.

Events run from 6pm to 9pm and you can simply turn up on the night, pick up an event map or explore the full listings to plan your route.

Everything is free and suitable for all ages and the route is fully accessible.

Filling the high streets with colour, sound and movement, the evening begins with Dancing Threads, a joyful parade and performance led by two Oldham dance groups, The Dancing Diyas and Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog.

Featuring striking puppets, live music, costume and choreography, the procession starts at the Civic Centre and finishes at Old Town Hall in a stunning display of dance as heritage, dialogue and celebration.

Along Market Street, visitors can encounter the light sculpture Sentinel by Studio Vertigo, a sheltering presence whose sweeping form resembles a protective wing.

The interactive light and sound installation Illumaphonium invites everyone to take part. This towering 3.5-metre musical sculpture, made from 108 hand-tuned chime bars, is celebrating its tenth year of touring in 2026 and enjoyed by millions worldwide, encouraging visitors to play, create and make music together.

Albion Street will be home to The Relic of Mirchwood Forest by Laura Spark and sound design by Jonathan Hering, a mythical ecosystem brought to life with stop-motion animation and projection mapping.

Inside Oldham Parish Church, Eternal Ensemble by ONYVA! Studio offers a powerful and intimate repeated performance, suspended in time, creating a powerful connection between cellist and listener.

Outside in the church gardens, a series of installations will transform the landscape. Strands is a colourful light and sound artwork inspired by the idea of home, created through collaboration between artists Florence of Venture Arts, Things That Go On Things, Vicky Clarke, Jonny Godsmark, and Lazerian, working with community groups in Hulme, Wigan, and Oldham.

Things That Light Up by Things That Go On Things and Chris Ball, artwork designed to combat the use of disposable lights in light artworks, will present a hypnotic spiral vortex to highlight the beauty of the gardens.

POLAR by Gemma Wood will introduce life-sized illuminated polar bears, powerful and playful sculptures to evoke wonder while reflecting on climate change and vulnerability.

The Old Town Hall will become the canvas for a dramatic projection artwork by Illuminos, telling a vivid story of the Indian Roller Bird and the Queen Honey Bee.

Drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology and the importance of the worker bee to Oldham’s heritage, the building will be washed in blues, purples and yellows as a magical dance of bird and bee unfolds. Alongside this, Colour Rush by Liz West will stand as a bold beacon of light, exploring vibrant colour relationships and patterns inspired by the artist’s ink studies.

At Parliament Square, Love Oldham, co-created with Blackpool Illuminations, will put into words our love for the town and at Library Gardens, Happy as the Day is Long by Stellar Creates invites visitors to shimmy and dance beneath a giant mirrored disco ball made from brightly coloured panels.

The mirrorball will create the backdrop to a pop-up silent disco where visitors can lose themselves in the music. Residents can even become a DJ and nominate a song to be played here.

The town will also come alive with pop-up performances throughout the evening, featuring characters including the Roller Bird, Owl, Hare and Star Bears, Dancing Diyas, Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog, and Ollie and Millie between 6.45pm and 9pm.

Gallery Oldham and Oldham Library will offer even more to explore. Visitors can step into the Hero Shot Frame by SLX to capture the perfect photo, join hugely popular Light Painting workshops with Tim Simpson, or get hands-on with light-up arts and crafts led by Oldham Play Action Group.

Inside Gallery Oldham, a rich programme of exhibitions will be open throughout the evening, including Oldham Stories from the museum’s collections to show and tell the stories of Oldham and its local and natural communities, Women Portraits: Trades and Professions by Charlotte Hodes; Connecting Threads 2 by ethnographic embroiderer Lynn Setterington; and a special exhibition celebrating 150 years of Oldham Rugby League Football Club.

If you drive to the town centre on the day, check out where the nearest car parks are here.

You can park for free for up to three hours on all Council managed town centre car parks every Saturday and Sunday. To qualify for this offer you must take a ticket from the pay and display machine for the length of time you are intending to stay.

If you are travelling by public transport, you can find out more and plan your route on the Bee Network webpage here.

For more information about Illuminate visit hla.oldham.gov.uk/illuminate

