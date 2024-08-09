How Social Media Has Had a Positive Impact on Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH may only be a small civil parish that consists of several villages and hamlets just a few miles Northeast of Manchester, but it is a bustling location that has been thriving in recent times.

The community has been able to benefit from award-winning businesses and advocates for the Hydro facility, where water from the Dovestone Reservoir in Oldham is converted into electricity and then sold to the National Grid.

Social Media’s Impact on Saddleworth

Something that can be often overlooked in a small location’s socio-economic success is social media’s power. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok can do a wealth of good for a place like Saddleworth, helping to give the location a chance to expand and gain exposure that businesses and industries alike could enjoy.

The availability of these sites can help businesses promote themselves to the area, with many different industries already looking to use the platforms to help grow the region’s economy in various ways. Indeed, it’s almost a given that most companies will have a presence on social media because of how effective the tool has become.

On a grander scale, multinational companies have looked to use social media to keep connected with people by offering customer service support and updating them with their latest offers. You can get in contact with organisations like Amazon if you need support about an order, Virgin Media if you require assistance with an internet service outage or your package. At the same time, iGaming companies like Buzz Bingo have created social channels on platforms to allow players to keep up to date with what promotions they have running and to communicate with their support staff if they need help. To stay informed on Buzz Bingo’s huge range of games and bonuses, we recommend keeping a close eye on their social media accounts.

As a result, there have been some examples of local businesses in the region using social media to try and expand their footprint and gain exposure to generate more revenue. The award-winning Albion Farm Shop has a dedicated website, but it also has social media channels through which it can reach new customers and keep connected with others. Local entertainment centres like the theatre can also use social media to promote themselves and the productions they have on.

Marketing and promotion of their services has become extremely easy, with many often linking their pages to their website on their social platforms. Facebook may be the very first place residents in Saddleworth go when looking for recommendations or businesses that offer the products or services they may be interested in acquiring.

How Have Saddleworth’s Residents Benefited From Social Media?

It’s not just local businesses and industries that have been able to benefit from the power of social media in the area, with Saddleworth’s residents able to enjoy many positives themselves.

Locals in the civil parish can keep abreast of local updates and events through these platforms when they sign up for relevant groups or threads, as well as specific accounts.

In these groups, people can discuss almost anything they want, whether it be the latest entertainment in their village or hamlet, what shows they are watching on TV, or something they may have heard on local radio or read in the newspaper. Social media gives everyone in the area the chance to keep in contact with others and learn whatever they may need to know.

Although the civil parish may only have 25,400+ people (as per a 2021 Census), it is still one of the largest in the UK. Social media can help people stay ahead of any developments, ensure they remain in the loop, and potentially act as a voice if they need one.

Social media might have a bad reputation at times, but it does offer locations like Saddleworth an abundance of good.

