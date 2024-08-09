Saddleworth news: Hospice’s Summer Fayre hailed ‘a huge success’

THE holidays got off to a successful start in Oldham as a local hospice held its popular Summer Fayre.

Over 600 people from across the local community came to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice recently for the carnival-themed occasion.

The hospice has confirmed the event has raised over just £9,000 – up £3,000 from last year – which they say has “exceeded all expectations”.

It will help to support local patients in the care of the team at Dr Kershaw’s, based in Royton.

With stalls and activities inside the hospice and outside in their gardens, those who attended the fayre took part in an afternoon of family-friendly fun.

These included carnival-style games such as hook-a-duck, roll-a-coin, tin-can alley, and coconut shy.

Visiting children in the bouncy castles, helter-skelter and fire engine, plus face painting and craft activities, while the grown-ups enjoyed the raffle, tombola, and the craft, jewellery and plant stalls in the outdoor marquee.

DJ Mick Matthews, Pennine Mencap Rhodes Bank Choir and singer Denis Ferrige also kept everyone entertained – as did the hospice’s mascot Hartley.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s, said the day was “a huge success”.

She said: “It was a joy to see our visitors leaving the Hospice with big smiles, balloon animals, DIY craft crowns and prizes from our raffle and tombola! We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to support the event, we hope you had a lovely afternoon.

“We would also like to thank our Hospice volunteers, our neighbours and event sponsors, Booth’s Garden Centre, our corporate volunteers from Natwest, FRC Group and JLA Limited, Photographer Ken Rowlatt, DJ Mick Matthews, Singer Denis Ferrige, Pennine Mencap Rhodes Bank Choir, Greater Manchester Fire and Police Services, LLK Pizza Pros, BMS Event Medics, Kershaw’s Krafties, our Independent Local Traders, and for the generous donations made by Warburtons, Tesco, Asda, B&M and Bidfood Royton. Your amazing support means so much to our Hospice, our patients and their loved ones across the community.”

Steve Booth, Manager at Booth’s Garden Centre, commented: “It was fantastic to see the Hospice so busy on the day and I’m really pleased the event was a success. It means a great deal to support our neighbours and local Hospice.”

The next big event at the hospice will be the Christmas Fayre taking place on Sunday, November 17. Those interested in selling their goods on a stall can find out more at www.drkh.org.uk/christmasfayre

