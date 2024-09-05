How Third-Party Reviews Can Benefit Small Businesses in Saddleworth

NO marketing is better than word of mouth. Yet it is not something that can be bought from a company or hired.

In Saddleworth, it can be the added boost your business needs to compete with national companies based in cities like Manchester and Leeds.

Luckily, with time and effort, you can build a healthy catalogue of third-party reviews. Read on as we discuss why small businesses in Saddleworth can benefit from them.

Why Do Third-Party Reviews Matter to Local Businesses?

Third-party reviews have authenticity. No business is going to describe the negatives of their own business to the public, as they have a vested interest. A third-party review is one where you are not the author, but the subject, and this brings with it an air of truth. As these reviews are independent, in many cases you don’t even have to pay for them, thus why they take time and effort to build.

People also trust people they already know. This can be friends, family, or even people they have connected with on social media. If you can get recommendations from people who live and work in Saddleworth it will hold much more weight than the recommendations of a pop-up ad or small advert in a magazine.

Another factor is that with third-party reviews, you will always get negative comments. These are part of the territory and something you should embrace. By dealing with them professionally and resolving issues in public forums, you can show how good your customer service is and how willing you are to help.

Ways to Get Third-Party Reviews

There are several ways you can get third-party reviews, both from the local area and further afield. Some of the most popular methods are listed below.

Affiliate Reviews

An affiliate is a third party that reviews a product. For doing so, any sales made as a result provide them a small share of the profit. Despite wanting to sell products to make money, affiliates need to be honest to get the trust of their followers.

There are many different businesses and industries that use affiliate marketing to bolster sales and leads. The gambling industry is a sector that has increased its customer base with assistance from third party sites like casinoalpha.com, which review online casinos based on several factors, highlighting both the positives and negatives. Providing accurate and clear listings, the website is trusted by over 200,000 users.

You have probably used affiliate sites before, when booking flights or accommodation, without even knowing it. They recommend a suitable flight or hotel at a price, you buy it and they get a share of the profit. All you need to do is find a similar site for your business niche.

Referral Schemes

A referral scheme is when a current customer recommends you to another. For doing so, they’re usually rewarded with a bonus or discount. There are sites online that can help set referral schemes up for you.

Third-Party Review Sites

Finally, there are plenty of third-party review sites online. They may be tailored to a certain niche. So checkatrade.com covers construction and trades. Famous websites like tripadvisor.com will rate hospitality and so forth. You may need to pay a small fee to register your businesses on them.

Finally, don’t forget local forums and social media sites in the Saddleworth area. By combining a few methods and being patient, you should see footfall increase and soon, watch your local Saddleworth business boom.

