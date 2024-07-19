Successful Strawberry Tea hosted by Saddleworth Parish Council

THE annual Strawberry Tea, favourite in the calendar, was a resounding success.

Hosted by Saddleworth Parish Council at Uppermill Civic Hall on July 16, chair of the Parish Council Cllr Barbara Beeley extended a warm welcome to more than 50 guests who gathered in support of local charities, including the voluntary emergency services.

The event featured an array of treats including fresh strawberries, clotted cream scones and a selection of teas and coffees.

Fundraising efforts were in full swing with a raffle and tombola offering guests the chance to contribute to the chosen causes. Cllr Barbara Beeley expressed her gratitude to everyone who participated.

For more information about upcoming events and initiatives by Saddleworth Parish Council, please visit their official website or contact the council office directly.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

