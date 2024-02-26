Huge emergency services response after car drives into Uppermill river

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after her car crossed a wall before travelling towards a river in Uppermill.

The A670 High Street was closed on Monday, February 26, with attention centred around its junction with Ryefields Drive, and emergency services, including an air ambulance, also attended.

Photos showed a major response seeing vehicles along High Street in Uppermill, although the scene was close to the former site of Saddleworth School.

Traffic was also prevented from travelling along High Street.

And the air ambulance landed at nearby Uppermill Cricket Club but was not required to transport the patient.

In a statement to the Saddleworth Independent, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said:

“Just before 5.30pm this evening (Monday 26th February), two fire engines from Oldham and Mossley fire station, along with the Technical Response Unit, were called to reports of a car driving into the river on Ryefield Drive, Uppermill.

“Crews arrived quickly at the scene. A woman who was in the vehicle has been assessed at the scene by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Firefighters worked with colleagues from North West Ambulance service to establish a safe route for the woman to be transported to the ambulance before she was taken to hospital.

“Firefighters have been in attendance for about an hour and 50 minutes and are still at the scene.”

A spokesperson for North West Air Ambulance added: “No one was airlifted and the patient went via the land ambulance”

