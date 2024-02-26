Second hand market to return to Saddleworth School

SADDLEWORTH School is to host a fundraising second hand market on Sunday, March 24.

The market, which has been organised by Friends of Saddleworth School (FOSS), will raise funds for extras that mainstream school funding doesn’t provide.

The event follows on from their successful car boot sale last year which raised over £760 for school. The money raised was put towards outdoor play equipment, including table tennis tables for pupils. They are hoping that money raised from the market will allow them to support further school initiatives.

Chair of Friends of Saddleworth School (FOSS) Carol Oldham said “We are building this event on the success of our car boot sale last year. We’ve listened to what people have told us, they said that they wanted a Sunday sale, so we are holding it on a Sunday. And this time we are indoors in the school sports hall, so our market will go ahead rain or shine.

“We hope to attract people wanting to have a Spring clean. It’s a great opportunity to raise a little money selling unwanted items and also support the school. Shoppers will find lots of opportunities to find a bargain and when it’s time for a break, we will also have our popular cafe selling a range of delicious snacks and drinks.”

As well as second hand stalls this time FOSS are extending the offer of a stall to local businesses looking to promote their products and services. There will be a business stalls area in the school canteen, as well as fundraising stalls hosted by Friends of Saddleworth School.

The event takes place from 9.00am – 1pm at Saddleworth School, Huddersfield Road, Diggle, OL3 5NU, where there is a free large car park. Second hand stalls are £15 and business stalls £25 – all stalls are to be booked in advance. General entry is £1 for adults and 50p for concessions payable on entry. To book a stall please visit https://buytickets.at/friendsofsaddleworthschool

