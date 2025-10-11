Hulme Grammar launches the Brenda Mills Institute of Innovation and Technology during Manchester Science Festival

Hulme Grammar is proud to celebrate this year’s Manchester Science Festival with the official launch of the Brenda Mills Institute of Innovation and Technology (BMIIT) – a pioneering initiative that champions excellence and opportunity in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education.

The new Institute has been made possible through a generous legacy gift from former Hulme teacher Brenda Mills, a passionate mathematician and early STEM pioneer who taught at the school throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Ms Mills inspired generations of pupils, particularly young women, to pursue scientific and technical subjects at a time when few were encouraged to do so. Her legacy now lives on through this transformative investment in the next generation of innovators.

The creation of the BMIIT also follows in the footsteps of another distinguished Hulme alumnus, Professor Brian Cox, whose inspiring talks in Oldham earlier this summer reignited enthusiasm for science and discovery across the local community.

The Brenda Mills Institute of Innovation and Technology represents Hulme Grammar’s enduring commitment to driving opportunity, creativity and aspiration for young people in Oldham and Greater Manchester. The Institute will serve as a hub for excellence in STEAM teaching – home to subjects that consistently achieve outstanding GCSE and A Level results – while also creating new pathways and experiences through the school’s extensive partnerships in academia and industry.

BMIIT launches with an impressive network of Honorary Fellowships from leading academics at the Universities of Oxford, Imperial College London, Manchester, Aberdeen and St Andrews, alongside industry partnerships with major organisations including LinkedIn, Hilti, Purple, Manchester Royal Infirmary, Diodes and SpaceInvader, among others.

A Festival of Science and Innovation

As part of the Manchester Science Festival celebrations, Hulme Grammar is hosting a week-long Festival of Science, engaging pupils from across Oldham through talks, debates and hands-on competitions:

Tuesday: A guest lecture from Dr Tom Ward, Senior Scientist at XCellR8, one of the Brenda Mills Institute’s industry partners, exploring the importance of ethical testing and research in biology. The day also features the Oldham Young Scientist Competition, where teams of Year 11 pupils from senior schools across Oldham will compete in Chemistry challenges and workshops, culminating in an award presentation.

Wednesday: In partnership with Oldham Athletic FC and Hulme alumnus Darren Royle CEO of the Club, Hulme Grammar will host the Debating Matters Competition, bringing together Sixth Form students from Hulme Grammar, Oldham Sixth Form College, Crompton House School and Blue Coat School. Teams will debate pressing issues around digital privacy and populism and democracy, with a panel of expert judges from academia, politics and industry assessing their arguments and presentations.

Thursday: The Primary Engineer Challenge, a national competition bringing together pupils from Friezland, Coppice, Hulme and Lyndhurst Primary Schools. Over 100 children from Years 5 and 6 will take part, supported by engineers from Diodes Incorporated.

Friday: An online Q&A with Hulme alumnus Dr Darren Kilroy, Medical Director at The Countess of Chester NHS Hospital Foundation and a Brenda Mills Institute Fellow, who will discuss the future of healthcare and how technology is transforming patient care, diagnostics and medical innovation.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Principal Kirsten Pankhurst said:

“The Brenda Mills Institute is a remarkable addition to our school and to Oldham’s educational landscape. It will nurture excellence in our classrooms while opening doors for children across the region to engage with science, technology, the arts and innovation in inspiring ways.”

Dr Darren Kilroy, BMIIT Fellow and Medical director at The Countess of Chester NHS Foundation Trust added:

“There is an extraordinary range of opportunities available across the STEAM disciplines – science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. It’s vital that we help young people not only understand the breadth of these fields, but also see how their own passions and talents can find a place within them. The Brenda Mills Institute at Hulme Grammar is a powerful vehicle for doing just that – engaging young people, sparking their curiosity, and creating experiences that could genuinely shape their futures.”