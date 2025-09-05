Hulme Grammar School Invites Families to Open Day

Hulme Grammar School, one of the region’s leading independent schools, is pleased to announce its Whole School Open Day on Saturday 13th September 2025, from 10am to 2pm.

The Open Day offers prospective families the chance to experience first-hand the school’s combination of academic excellence, outstanding pastoral care, and wide-ranging co-curricular opportunities. With a history spanning over 400 years, Hulme Grammar has consistently produced not only excellent results, but also confident, ambitious and compassionate young people who go on to make a positive impact in their chosen fields.

This summer saw Hulme Grammar once again celebrate exceptional academic outcomes. Over 60% of A Level students achieved A–B grades*, enabling the majority to secure places at prestigious universities and competitive apprenticeships. At GCSE, more than 10% of the cohort achieved a clean sweep of Grade 9s, while half of all pupils secured Grades 7–9. Alongside strong results in STEM subjects, these achievements reflect Hulme’s ethos of ambition, resilience, and lifelong learning.

Yet the school is equally proud of the role it plays in shaping character, leadership and creativity. Hulme’s alumni network is a testament to the school’s impact. Among its most distinguished former pupils are Professor Brian Cox, the physicist and broadcaster whose journey from Oldham to international renown began in Hulme’s Physics classrooms, and Sarah Lancashire, the award-winning actress who took some of her earliest steps on stage at the school.

What to Expect on the Day

The Open Day will provide families with a comprehensive insight into life at Hulme Grammar, including:

Interactive classroom demonstrations and subject activities across Prep, Senior and Sixth Form.

Guided tours led by current pupils, offering a genuine perspective on daily life at the school.

Explore swimming pool, sports facilities, computer science lab, art studios, historic halls and playing fields.

Presentations from Principal, Kirsten Pankhurst, outlining the school’s vision and commitment to every pupil’s development.

Opportunities to meet staff and students, and to learn more about admissions, pastoral care, scholarships, and co-curricular provision.

Hands-on activities and workshops for children, as well as complimentary refreshments for families and menu tasting of school catering.

Principal Kirsten Pankhurst commented:

“Hulme Grammar is a place where academic ambition is matched by care, encouragement and opportunity. Our pupils achieve excellent results, but more importantly, they grow into confident, curious and compassionate young people. We look forward to welcoming families to our Open Day to see what makes Hulme such a special place to learn and thrive.”

Event Details

Hulme Grammar School Whole School Open Day

📍 Hulme Grammar School, Chamber Road, Oldham OL8 4BX

📅 Saturday 13th September 2025

🕙 10.00am – 2.00pm

Spaces are limited, and families are encouraged to register early via: www.hulmegrammar.org