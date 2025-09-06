Support children’s hospice by making a Will with Oldham law firm

A LOCAL firm of solicitors is giving residents the chance to sort out their Wills while also supporting a children’s hospice.

Wrigley Claydon in Oldham is taking part in Make a Will Month during September, led by Francis House Children’s Hospice.

Throughout the month, the Union Street firm will waive its usual fees for writing a simple Will or updating an existing one.

Instead, people are asked to make a donation to Francis House – £100 for a single Will or £175 for a joint Will for couples – which represents a significant saving on standard legal costs.

Rachel Damianou, a Partner and Head of Wills at Wrigley Claydon, said: “Wrigley Claydon are proud to be involved with Francis House’s Will month. A great way to support such a worthwhile cause whilst also getting your own affairs in order.”

Francis House, based in Didsbury, provides vital services to families of children and young people with life-limiting conditions – including respite care, home visits, sibling support and bereavement services.

The hospice team also cares for families in its specialist Rainbow Rooms, which give parents private time with their child after death.

Organisers hope the local community will not only take up the offer, but also consider leaving a lasting gift to the hospice in their Will.

Susie Poppitt, from Francis House, explained: “By making a Will during September through one of our participating solicitors, not only will you be safeguarding your family’s future, but you’ll also be supporting your local children’s hospice.

“Many people don’t realise that a change in family circumstances like moving home, starting a family or getting married, provides an ideal opportunity for making a Will.”

For more information or to book an appointment before September 30, go to www.francishouse.org.uk/will-month