Saddleworth School gets gold medal for sports delivery

SADDLEWORTH School has struck gold for its delivery of sport and the way it develops competition.

The Diggle establishment has achieved the School Games Gold Mark Award for the 2024/25 academic year.

A Government-led award scheme, it rewards schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

And a number of achievements convinced judges it was worthy on the topping the podium.

These include having more than 300 students regularly participating in inter-school sport competitions.

Having full calendar of inclusive sports events including girls’ football, and SEND-specific activities and hosting its annual Saddleworth Sports Festival

Saddleworth School has also created a student leadership pathway, training more than 30 young leaders and sports ambassadors.

And it is working with local clubs and coaches to extend opportunities beyond the school gates.

As part of its application, Saddleworth School was required to demonstrate achievement across several key areas, including meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s target of 60 active minutes per day for all students and 20 minutes for our SEND pupils.

It had to deliver purposeful and inclusive competition that supports the motivation, confidence, and competence of young people – particularly those who need it most.

A focus was placed on key transition points such as Year 6 to Year 7 to ensure a positive, active experience.

It also worked with stakeholders, including parents, local sports clubs and Oldham School Games Organisers, to advocate for the long-term value and impact of physical activity and sport.

Jen Charlesworth, curriculum leader of PE at Saddleworth School, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been recognised for our continued dedication to school sport, health and wellbeing.

“With hundreds of young people competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their enthusiasm, resilience and sportsmanship.

“This recognition also celebrates the efforts of our young volunteers, leaders, and officials, without whom these competitions would not be possible.

“Special thanks got to our dedicated PE department for their tireless energy, creativity and commitment, the student leadership team and sports ambassadors for organising and officiating events, our local School Games organiser and the Youth Sport Trust for their ongoing support and our partner primary schools and feeder schools for collaborating on transition events.

“Also, to parents and carers for encouraging and supporting active lifestyles at home.

“We are thrilled to end this academic year on such a high note, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to inclusive, high-quality school sport in the years to come.”