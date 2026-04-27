Tour de France to pass through Saddleworth

IT IS official, The Tour de France is coming to Saddleworth.

Bike races coming through the area are nothing new, but in 2027 the women’s event of the most iconic of its kind will take in the stunning scenery and challenging roads.

And one landmark, Grains Bar, has been given a makeover from across the English Channel – it will be called the Cote de Delph.

The first stage, or grand depart, of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes will go through Saddleworth on July 30.

Entering along the A635 into Greenfield, riders will then head through Upper ill to Delph, where they will take on Grains Bar, a 2.1 kilometre ascent at 6.3 per cent.

The hill has featured several times on the Tour of Britain route and is arguably the most challenging in the area.

After starting in Leeds and taking in the ‘Cote de Meltham,’ riders will pass through Shaw, Crompton and Royton as they make their way to Manchester city centre.

British rider Cat Ferguson spoke of her excitement for the event, saying: “It feels like a full circle moment for me.

“I watched the men’s race in 2014 from the side of my home roads as a young kid, and now I hope to have the opportunity next year to line up and race in the peloton. I truly appreciate how far women’s cycling has come.

‘If I can inspire some women or young girls, even in a small way, to get out on their bikes, that would make me very happy.

“I know that UK fans will make this an unforgettable experience for all riders.”

A volunteer programme will also offer hundreds of people from Greater Manchester and thousands more across the country, the chance to be part of these historic sporting events – which together are set to be the largest free-to-watch sporting event in UK history – and to contribute to their success.

Shelley Kipling, chief executive of Oldham Council, said: “Being part of Stage One of The Tour de France Femmes is such a fantastic moment for Oldham.

“The route will take the race through our beautiful towns, villages and countryside, putting our borough in front of a global audience and inspiring the next generation of cyclists.

“We’re incredibly proud to be part of such a prestigious international event and look forward to welcoming riders, teams and spectators to Oldham.

“I would encourage residents, community groups and businesses to look at the routes, get involved, and come out to support the riders when the race arrives.

“This is a chance for Oldham to be part of something truly special.”