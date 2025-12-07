Iconic Saddleworth events to be pushed for national recognition

TWO STAPLES of the Saddleworth calendar are to be put forward for national recognition.

For the Whit Friday Band Contest and Rushcart Festival are to be proposed as examples for a national inventory of living heritage.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport hopes it ‘will start a national conversation about the crafts, customs and celebrations that are valued across the UK and raise awareness of them, in order to help protect them for future generations.’

And the events which see thousands of people take to Saddleworth’s streets will be the area’s nominations.

Delays have temporarily held back Saddleworth Parish Council’s plans to get recognition for two of its most prominent events, but they are expected to progress soon.

Its chair, Cllr Helen Bishop, said: “We are all incredibly proud of living in an area with such a commitment to volunteering and community involvement.

“These two events are just some of the best examples of this, not just in Saddleworth – you’d be hard pressed to find better run events than this in the whole of the UK, and we are so grateful to all the people who put their time and commitment into making them happen.”

Anyone wishing to put other events forward for the council to submit should send their suggestions to at enquiries@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk or by writing to Saddleworth Parish Council, Lee Street, Uppermill, OL3 6AE.