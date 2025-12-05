Singing in the Rain dazzles at Manchester’s Royal Exchange

The Royal Exchange in Manchester is a wonderful place to watch theatre, but as I ventured out into the damp evening to see one of my favourite musicals, Singin’ in the Rain, I did wonder how they would pull this off “in the round.”

It’s an intimate setting; you’re very close to the action, even up on the first level as I was, and that certainly makes every performance there extra special.

The challenge for the sixteen-strong cast was to make sure they weren’t facing away from the audience for too long, and my only slight criticism of this otherwise wonderful performance is that they sometimes tried a little too hard to achieve that. It was a bit dizzying at times to see the actors spin after almost every line.

That said, the choreography was beautifully judged, whether during “Good Morning,” the delightful triple hander, one of the big ensemble numbers, or in the iconic “Singin’ in the Rain,” performed with joy, class and style by Louis Gaunt as Don Lockwood, the role made famous by Gene Kelly in the original film.

For once, Manchester rain was welcome and perfectly incorporated. The floor absorbed the downpour, though the audience seated closest seemed to relish the splashes coming their way. Gaunt danced like no one was watching and he clearly loved every second, as we did watching him.

This was an amazing show with wonderful performances from Gaunt, Laura Baldwin as Lina Lamont, and Danny Collins as Cosmo. Those three were outstanding and I’m certain Craig Revel Horwood would have declared them “fab-u-lous” and awarded a ten to them and the rest of the cast too.

The dancing, acting and singing were superb and special mention must also go to the band and the lighting. The atmosphere was wonderfully created through imaginative use of colour, spotlight and dramatic synchronicity. I don’t normally notice lighting, but this production seemed to have engaged some of the best in the business.

I can’t fault this fantastic musical production. It’s running until January 25th and judging by the ecstatic reaction of the sell-out audience, and my own enjoyment, you’ll do well to get a ticket, but I urge you to try. You won’t regret it.

Singin’ in the Rain, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester, until January 25th 2026.