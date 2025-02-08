In My Shoes brings contemporary Shakespeare adaptation to Millgate

A CREATIVE and contemporary adaptation of renowned Shakespeare quotes is coming to the stage at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

‘A Salute to Shakespeare’ will be performed by In My Shoes Theatre Company, a disability led ensemble of artists from In My Shoes Theatre Group, on Saturday, March 8.

The original piece of theatre has been created and produced by the Company and will run for approximately 45 minutes with no interval, starting at 7.30pm.

Emily Skeldon, who launched In My Shoes Theatre Group three years ago, said: “Our artists bring to you a creative and contemporary adaptation of renowned Shakespeare quotes.

“Our artists learnt about the themes of love, power, jealousy and human condition and what you will see is their understanding and interpretation of how these themes are relevant to them today even though they were written around the 17th century.

“I am incredibly proud of our young artists for dreaming, believing, and achieving.”

Tickets for ‘A Salute to Shakespeare’ cost £6 and are available online on ticketsource.

The aim of In My Shoes Theatre Group is to raise awareness of and develop equal opportunities for artists with disabilities, giving them a voice through the arts and performance opportunities to promote community cohesion and inclusivity.

The group, which meets at Springhead Congregational Church, welcomes young artists aged 18 to 32 years with disabilities and offers acting, exploring scripts, storytelling, movement, performance and creative activities.

