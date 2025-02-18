Saddleworth ready to BeeWeighed with new weight loss group

Advertisement feature

PEOPLE in Saddleworth will have a helping hand on their weight loss journey as a new support group is coming to the area.

BeeWeighed is about more than just getting on the scales every week. It offers support, motivation, and encouragement in a friendly and welcoming environment.

People can be looking to lose weight, build their confidence or simply be part of a positive and supportive group – all are welcome.

And the woman leading the Uppermill-based group, Lynda Leadbetter, can certainly speak from experience.

Having lost four-and-a-half stone herself, she turned her success into a mission to help others – and has inspired countless people.

After first joining a large slimming organisation, where she went from a successful member to a dedicated leader., after 18 years, she created an approach even more personal and empowering.

In 2019, she took a leap of faith and launched BeeWeighed, starting with just a few groups.

Her dedication shone during lockdown, when she ran six free Zoom sessions a week to keep members motivated and supported.

Now the organisation now has a fantastic team of leaders and more than 30 supportive meetings across Manchester, Cheshire and beyond.

Next step Saddleworth, with the first weekly session taking place on Saturday, March 1 at 9.30am at Uppermill Methodist Church on the village’s High Street.

Lynda said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the Saddleworth community to become part of our growing BeeWeighed family, BeeWeighed is here for you.

“At BeeWeighed, it’s not just about losing weight. It’s about gaining confidence, knowledge and lifelong support.

“Our meetings offer a judgment-free space where everyone is welcome, a focus on health, well-being, and sustainable weight loss, plus a friendly community to keep you motivated.”

*IF YOU are in Saddleworth or the surrounding area, do not miss the chance to join BeeWeighed’s brand-new group at Uppermill Methodist Church, every Saturday from March 1 at 9:30am.

There are also meetings in Royton, Milnrow, Tameside, Cheshire, Liverpool and online. So wherever you are, there is a BeeWeighed group for you

For more information, visit www.beeweighed.co.uk or call 07799 892 782.

