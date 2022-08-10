Yanks are back in town

THE usual Yanks Weekend events and parade may have been cancelled – but that didn’t stop locals getting into the 1940s war-time spirit.

The weekend was inspired by the iconic film ‘Yanks’ starring Richard Gere and Lisa Eichhorn, with parts filmed in Saddleworth and Tameside.

The official Yanks Weekend, organised by Paul ‘Dogtags’ Higginson and a team of volunteers, was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then in 2021 due to ‘lack of funding’.

And organisers said financial restraints and the move of their base, Saddleworth School, to Diggle meant they could not put on their usual celebrations again this year.

Paul ‘Dogtags’ Higginson confirmed on their official Facebook page: “After months of working tirelessly to stage this year’s event it has now become apparent that it will not take place this year.

“There are many reasons behind this decision. Mainly new venue to find and financial restraints, due to the event not taking place over the last two years.

“Sadly there was no financial help forthcoming by the businesses of Uppermill, including the last eight years, apart from one public house (The Waggon).

“If we are to stage the show next year, financial help will be need from the businesses of Uppermill. They have gone along with the attitude for far too long that the organisers would be staging the show, so why should we feel the need to contribute.

“Myself and the Yanks team have worked tirelessly over the last 10 years to stage the show for the businesses of Uppermill, and people of the borough and beyond.

“If we are to move forward into 2023 we all need to sit down and discuss a way forward to stage a show Uppermill and Saddleworth area can be proud of.”

However, local businesses and groups put on a variety of events and entertainment over three days, with many turning up in period dress to get in the spirit of the occasion.

Fun and games were in store at a Children’s Fairground at the King George V Playing Fields in Uppermill.

There was entertainment and karaoke at the Hare and Hounds and Albion Tab, on the village High Street, including The Gabe Roadshow and GI Gabe.

Saddleworth Swings brought Uppermill Methodist Church to life thanks to the English Jazz Orchestra.

There was more music to enjoy including Kyle Evans as George Formby at Uppermill Conservative Club, Dapper Dan at The Waggon Inn, Rachel Grace at Muse.

And the ever-popular Bailey Dolls were accompanied by Dobcross Silver Band for a concert at Dobcross Band Club.

