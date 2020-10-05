Opening doors at the Satellite

A TEAM of trustees from the Satellite Centre in Greenfield, along with the caretaker, have worked hard over recent weeks to get the building ready to reopen.

The Centre on Wellington Road has been deep cleaned and a detailed, comprehensive Covid-19 risk assessment has been developed to ensure people can feel safe to return to the building and resume activities.

This assessment will continue to be updated as Government guidelines and local advice from Oldham Council changes.

“We have consulted with OMBC representatives, particularly the Saddleworth and Lees District Team who have given us a lot of support during this difficult time,” said trustee Jacqui Greenfield.

“We have received a lot of support and advice from Action Together, who have organised webinars and question and answer sessions to support trustees in other community venues all over Oldham.”

Some changes are being made to the Centre’s cleaning routines and one-way systems to keep everyone socially distanced should help to ensure the building is Covid-19 safe.

“The Centre will certainly offer a lot more space per head than what many of us have had to get used to in shops, pubs and restaurants,” said trustee Jane Pickering.

“From working on reopening the Centre, it’s clear we have a good working team of trustees who have managed to achieve a lot together,” added fellow trustee, Graham Griffiths.

“Apart from the tragic deaths and suffering caused by Covid, communities have been deprived of meeting places and social activities during this global pandemic,” said trustee chair Mike Rooke.

“We hope to be opening our doors to some of our user groups during September and should have news of what’s on offer in the Saddleworth Independent’s October edition.

“The Satellite Centre is now a pivotal part of the community and we need enthusiastic volunteers to become Trustees and help us take this thriving community asset forward into an exciting future developing it as a centre of activity for everyone.”

If you’d like to find out more about joining us as a trustee or would to find out more about what’s happening at the Centre, call Jane Pickering on 07895 446619.

Find out more online: www.satellitecentre.org.uk or on Facebook.

To book the Satellite Centre for private parties, meetings, activities or events, call Jane Pickering on 07895 446619.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

